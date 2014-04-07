Why Facebook Invented A New PHP-Derived Language Called “Hack”

When Mark Zuckerberg’s Harvard classmates first logged in to TheFacebook in February 2004, the site’s servers ran PHP , which had beat out Perl to become the hottest language on the web.

Using a now-popular framework like Ruby on Rails or Django wasn’t an option–Rails’ first public release was a few months later, and Django wasn’t unveiled until the following year. A decade later, PHP’s been widely derided for having a sprawling library of inconsistently named and defined built-in functions, syntax and semantics just different enough from related languages to confuse multilingual programmers, and a history of design decisions that made it easy to write insecure code.

“Every PHP programmer is familiar with day-to-day tasks that can be tricky or cumbersome,” Facebook developers Julien Verlaguet and Alok Menghrajani recently wrote on the company’s engineering blog.

But PHP hasn’t gone away–Facebook and other big organizations and projects have millions of lines of code written in the language, and programmers still appreciate it for rapid development and deployment, even as they try to steer clear of its messier features.

To ease the pain of PHP programmers without making them abandon the language and years of software development, Facebook developed Hack, a new, PHP-derived language that’s largely compatible with existing code and augmented with new safety features derived from functional programming languages and academic research.

“It has been specifically designed to interoperate seamlessly with PHP,” says Verlaguet, the technical lead on the Hack project, whose background includes a mix of formal academic study of programming languages and industry experience. Facebook’s been using and developing Hack internally for about two years, and has recently made the project open source and scheduled a public “developer day” for April 9.

“What we’re doing is basically making Hack available out there to hopefully gather feedback from the community, and work with the open source community to make Hack a good experience for people outside Facebook,” says Verlaguet.