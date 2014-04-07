Lurpak’s Back With An Epic Food Porn Adventure





The latest addition to its food porn canon is an other-worldly look at its new cook’s range of products by agency Wieden + Kennedy London and director Dougal Wilson. The surfaces of pastry and broccoli look like destinations for the Starship Enterprise, potatoes as meteors and a carrot plays the role of a rocket. Agency creatives Freddie Powell and Hollie Walker say the idea behind the spot started when they compared the pioneering spirit of people who cook to that of famous adventurers. “True cooks constantly strive for more and push themselves further because they know the greatest dinners are yet to be had,” Powell and Walker wrote in an email. “We were studying famous inspirational speeches from the likes of Churchill, Kennedy and Obama and throwing them against incredible imagery of food and adventure. That was when something sort of clicked.”

One downside of consistently turning out great work for a brand is having to continually follow it up. For years Lurpak has used its cinematic approach in a variety of way and the creatives admit its a challenge. “From a creative point of view, you always want to make something that feels original but from a business perspective, in this particular instance, it was crucial because we had to communicate that there was a new range from Lurpak made for cooks, ” write Powell and Walker. “So on one hand it had to come from Lurpak, but on the other hand it had to feel different. We were coming up with ideas and people would say, ‘Nope–-we did that in Odyssey, or that’s too close to Weave your Magic‘ but we just pushed on. Hopefully it feels like its own thing but comes from the same family. Hopefully.”





