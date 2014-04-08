Where Does The Internet Get Its Energy? Tech Companies’ Power Sources, Visualized

Digital interactions increasingly shape our lives. The online world we build for ourselves increasingly impacts our physical environment, too.

A recent Greenpeace report shows that while some companies are making significant efforts to build and source from renewable infrastructure, others remain stubbornly attached to fossil fuels. The environmental advocates not only examined how companies like Apple, Google, Amazon, Facebook, Twitter, and eBay derive energy for their massive server operations, but also how tech companies contribute to political groups that support or fight clean energy policies.

Take a look at how some of those tech companies’ energy diets break down.





Like Google and Facebook, Apple has pledged to wholly power its data centers with renewable energy. But the Greenpeace report shows that switching to renewables can have a major impact outside the tech world, too.

For example, Apple’s massive investment in solar farms for its North Carolina data centers motivated former coal-centric energy provider Duke Energy to develop its own clean energy offerings in the state. As a result, North Carolina ranks as the third most rapidly growing solar market. Meanwhile, Apple powers its Nevada data centers with 100% solar and geothermal energy, its Newark, California site primarily from wind, and its Oregon data centers with a renewable mix. Greenpeace also lauded the company for its relative transparency, which, it says, remains weak among most brands.





Google has a strong commitment to renewable energy, investing more than $1 billion in clean energy projects. The company collaborated with Apple and Facebook to nudge Duke Energy into providing a renewable rider in North Carolina, and its long-term renewable purchase agreements have built up clean energy economies in Iowa, Oklahoma, and Finland.

But while Google’s renewable investments have been well-publicized, its membership in the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC), a right-wing lobbying group, marks a real cognitive dissonance in the company’s clean energy policies. Traditionally, ALEC has focused on lobbying politicians and pushing legislation that repeals renewable energy portfolio standards. In 2014, ALEC seeks to charge owners of solar panels for their excess energy that flows back into the grid.