Are Extroverts Really Happier Than Introverts?

In June 2014, The Journal of Research in Personality will publish “Why Extraverts are Happier: A Day Reconstruction Study” by Wido G.M. Oerlemans and Arnold B. Bakker from Erasmus University Rotterdam in The Netherlands. In this study, the researchers asked introverts and extroverts to report their recollection of how they felt during various activities. Overall, extroversion equals more happiness, the researchers found.

Of course, this is a refrain we’ve heard before. In 2012, the Journal of Personality published research finding that introverts are happier when they act more like extroverts. The following year, The Journal of Research in Personality found that young extroverts were likely to be happier 40 years later.

But the findings by Bakker and Oerlemans are somewhat more nuanced than previous studies. Oerlemans says that, initially, researchers believed extroverts had stronger responses to all positive situations. But what they found was that introverts and extroverts reported similar levels of happiness during “pleasurable” situations–watching television, listening to music, and relaxing, for example. However, extroverts reported being much happier than introverts during social activities and those where some reward was attached, such as winning in a sports competition or working for a financial reward. Combine the two–rewarding activities done in a group–and the happiness level rose even higher among extroverts.

“Unfortunately for introverts, [extroverts report being happier] across a great number of situations and activities, and also they are happier with their lives as a whole,” Oerlemans says.

Former corporate attorney and introversion expert Susan Cain, author of the New York Times bestselling book Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World that Can’t Stop Talking, says this might be less about who’s happier and more about how we define happiness.