How To Fix Your Lame Company Culture

Innovative companies like Apple and Google are held up as shining bastions of positive company culture, while other companies struggle to come to terms with the very idea. But the reason why so many fail is that they treat a positive culture as an extra piece to be added to the machinery of business, not understanding what lies at the core of this concept.

So how can you go about changing your company’s culture? Here are four approaches that will lead to success:

Culture is not something that you can dictate from above. We pick and choose the things that we buy into, that we commit to and become passionate about, and that applies as much to corporate culture as to popular culture.

The most important step in changing an organization’s culture is therefore buy-in. If you want to create a culture where people are pushed to be their absolute best, then you need to get their permission, both through the way you communicate with existing employees and the way you recruit new ones.

Pushing people hard when they have not committed to this can lead to anger, resentment, and bitterness within the organization. Positive engagement and finding ways to make everyone that ambitious can lead to a dynamic, ever improving business.

You need to make your culture part of the recruiting process, something candidates are aware of and buy into. Look for employees who fit your culture, not just the skill set for a particular job, and help people distinguish between what is and isn’t appropriate behavior.

But if you want to achieve real change, then you need to go beyond this and involve employees in defining the culture. If they are involved in this process from the start, if the results are something that they feel they have shaped, then they will treat that culture as theirs.