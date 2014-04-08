How CEOs Can Actually Take Maternity Leave

If you are looking to put a bee in the “women in tech” discussion bonnet, just mention pregnancy and high-growth startup in the same sentence.

With the number of female founders on the rise, it is no longer uncommon to publicly discuss the challenges of raising capital while visibly pregnant, how long one can put off starting a family, or what constitutes an appropriate maternity leave plan for businesses that are not large enough to require adherence to the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA).

The underlying assumption, of course, is that the arrival of a baby directly translates into increased risk to your company. Risk can come in a variety of forms, including diverted attention away from the business, reduced speed to market, and the potential for health complications or even death. This perceived risk, let alone the demands of running a business, often lead the female founder to avoid the subject until a later date and trust that modern medicine will allow her to “have it all” a little later on.

And yet, as a founding CEO, I discovered an untold benefit of pregnancy: It made my company stronger. My pregnancy acted as a natural forcing function to mature our staff, develop deeper ties with our clients, and ultimately reduce traces of “founderitis,” which can be the downfall of even the most promising startup.

There is never an optimal time to have a baby. If you are working on a startup, raising capital, growing revenue from $5 to $10 million, looking to sell, this cycle will continue until you retire or die. So, while there may never be an ideal time, I discovered that there are ways to minimize risk presented by pregnancy for your company, your clients, and your investors.

Pregnancy and babies are incredibly unpredictable, so throw out the requirements document and become more agile. At the close of my first trimester, I informed my team and largest clients that we had a “new project,” of which I would be the scrum master. I outlined the anticipated hurdles we would face and included a pilot exercise to allow for adjustments.

My pregnancy happened to coincide with a major growth spurt for our organization. The imminent arrival of a baby meant that I needed to hire fast, but smart. In addition to identifying a second-in-command to take the reins while I was out, I accelerated the hires of people who could hit the ground running.