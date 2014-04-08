An Ex-BP Employee On How To Change The System From Within

It’s easy to see the world in black and white: there are the people that work to make the world a better place and there are people who work to make a profit.

But in her new book, The Evolution of a Corporate Idealist, former BP employee Christine Bader suggests that there are ways to combine both interests into one job.

She defines corporate idealists as “people who want to have a positive impact on the world and see business as a great way to do that,” she says. “They see the ingenuity, innovation, scope, and potential reach of business and think, ‘I could put that to good use.’” One person deciding to generate less trash can have a small impact. A giant corporation engineering waste out of its supply chain makes a greater impact.

Of course, in Bader’s decade at BP, she saw firsthand that the world is complicated. Trying to better things from “deep within the belly of the beast, learning what levers to push,” as she puts it, requires a different mindset than protesting from the outside. But if you agree with Bader that “we need people trying to make the world better from all different perches,” then here are some ways to make that happen.

“It’s the right thing to do” is true but mushy. “Look at the $100 million in revenue this other company lost when protests shut down their facility” is more focusing. Bader recounts an awkward conversation during a joint project with Sinopec, the Chinese oil and gas company, when her team’s Chinese counterparts shared a spreadsheet with an entry projecting eight fatalities during the project. Based on expected man hours and China’s construction safety record that was actually realistic.

On the other hand, BP’s group didn’t want to start with that as the goal, and wanted to convey that “The target is not eight, the target is zero,” Bader says. What worked for raising standards was that “we shut up for a while and listened,” she says, and learned that the Chinese team truly wanted this recognized as a world-class project. So they figured out the standards of other world-class model projects and framed it that way. The project was finished with no worker fatalities.

“You have to accept that this work is incremental,” says Bader. Case in point: In China, Bader argued for, and got, smoke detectors put in worker dormitories. Of course, workers in China, and in Indonesia where she also worked, did not have the same standard of living as American workers. But smoke detectors is a big step in the right direction. “I could choose to be an activist and bang on the door, but who’s going to be the person inside the company translating those impractical expectations into progress the company can actually make?” she asks.