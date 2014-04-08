10 Important Tips For Finding VC Funding

Silicon Valley is the land of big ideas and startups looking to become the next household name. According to a recent Venture Capital report , venture firms nationwide invested $7.8 billion in 1,005 startups in the third quarter of 2013 alone. Nearly half that money went to companies in Silicon Valley.

PitchBook’s 2013 Global Venture Capital data reports there were 107 IPOs in 2013–the highest number since 2007, and according to the Silicon Valley Business Journal, more than 1,900 startups made funding efforts public on AngelList since the site opened to public pitches last fall. There are now more sources of funding for early-stage, promising companies than ever before.

But with so many entrepreneurs out there vying for attention from investors, how can you make yourself stand out from the pack? Here are 10 tips for aspiring entrepreneurs seeking funding:

Investors are good at sniffing out people who aren’t excited about what they’re working on. That’s not to say you have to build a consumer product, but it does mean that your fundamental reason for starting the company should be something more than “I think it’ll be easy to raise money for this idea.”

Nobody’s going to fund you if you have something that’s not working. But if you show yourself willing to pivot to more promising opportunities, you have a chance. Our initial idea for Hipmunk was all about flights, but once we realized that we’d never be able to build a huge flight business, we put our energy into hotels.

When we started Hipmunk, we believed there was an opportunity to make travel search faster and easier. But we didn’t raise our seed funding or Series A until after we launched the product and confirmed that thousands of other users loved it too. The startup world is littered with failed companies that raised money to scale up without having a product that could scale.

You can’t fake loyal users. Use hard numbers rather than soft “positive user feedback” whenever possible. But use the metrics that make sense for your business: if you’re building a product that you’re trying to get people to use every day, report how many people are using your product every day–not every month.