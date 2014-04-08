Game Of Bones: This Infographic Traces All The Sexual Activity In Westeros

You may not be aware of this yet, but Game of Thrones is actually a rather violent and sexually charged TV show. A recent art series dutifully chronicled every gory death thus far, and there are surely places online one could turn to for a roundup of all the bared flesh that’s jiggled through the series. However, some less prurient-minded fan confused about the high school-style “who slept with who?” aspect of Thrones’s notorious sexcapades will be glad to get some clarification.