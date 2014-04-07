Watch the Trippy Magic Of A 360° Bike Ride

German journalist and photographer Jonas Ginter spent two years trying to make 360° videos. He attached his camera to a turntable. He set up mazes of mirrors. And he took thousands of pictures from myriad angles. Then inspiration struck: he needed to capture each spherical shot in a single take. He has now done so using six GoPros, which he mounted on a cube-like camera holder. (Friends at Hacker Space Bremen helped Ginter design and 3-D print the mount.) Then he took his new contraption to the streets. The result is a topsy-turvy, 360° bicycle ride through the city of Bremen. You will be wowed. (Though you might also feel a little nauseated.)