Catch Up On Your Shakespeare In The Quickest, Cutest Way Possible–3-Panel Plays

If you find Shakespeare’s language complicated–nay, impenetrable–then prithee check out the comic works of Mya Gosling. The cartoonist has created pithy three-paneled illustrations for 37 of the Bard’s 38 comedies, tragedies and histories. (Henry VI, Part 3, gets a whopping five). Her interpretations are hilarious–especially the tragedies. Gosling quickly dispenses with the self-seriousness of MacBeth, Hamlet, and Othello, largely because her black and white stick figures are so crazy-cute. This is especially true when the heroes and heroines are keeled over dead.