What “Game Of Thrones” Would Look Like If Twitter And Google Were Kingdoms

Google, Twitter, and Instagram might all be vying for social media domination, but at least no blood has been spilled. Yet. A clever spot entitled “A Game of Social Thrones,” imagines a geographic social media landscape that’s strikingly similar to the opening credits of HBO’s fantasy epic. The spot was produced for HootSuite, a platform that unites myriad social media networks–er, kingdoms– on one web-based dashboard. It was released just in time for the premier of Game of Thrones season four. And if that episode is any indication, it’s going to be a violent few months. Let’s hope the Zuckerbergs and Pages of the world aren’t unduly influenced by what they see on TV.