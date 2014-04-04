Dominique Ansel’s Cronut Bakery Shut Down Due to Mouse Problem

The good news: Finally, after nearly a year, there is no Cronut line ! The bad news: It’s because Dominique Ansel’s bakery was shut down by the Department of Health for an apparent rodent problem on Friday afternoon. (I wonder what they’re going to do with all those extra Cronuts?)

On Thursday, a video showing a mouse scurrying across the bakery’s floor was posted to YouTube. This apparently was brought to the attention of the Health Department, who sent three inspectors over on Friday.

“The establishment was closed by the Department because of a severe mouse infestation that requires professional pest control services,” a spokesperson for the Health Department told Gothamist. A rep for the bakery said that they have spent the last day deep cleaning the facility, and were asked to “re-cement the entire basement, which won’t allow us to work.” The bakery says it plans to reopen for business Monday if it’s given the green light, so you should be able to get your furball-free Cronuts then.