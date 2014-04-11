How Ticketfly Turned Its Competition Into a Competitive Edge

For example, Dustin Moskovitz founder-hopped his way from Facebook to collaboration software startup Asana, and Amit Kleinberger went from cellphone equipment to window distribution and assisted living before landing at frozen yogurt company Menchie.

Others work on one passion until they get it right.

Andrew Dreskin

Take Andrew Dreskin. Currently at the helm of Ticketfly, an online provider of marketing tools and ticketing for events and festivals, Dreskin’s sophomore effort into the market grossed $500 million in the last year alone, processing a total of 11.2 million tickets for more than 80,000 events across the U.S. and Canada.

It’s taken a while to get to this place. Music and promoting has been an integral part of Dreskin’s life since his college days at Tulane in New Orleans, the city that spawned its own special flavor of jazz. As the general manager of Beserkley Records, he spied the potential for disrupting the live events market around the time that Amazon was just gaining a toehold in the world of ecommerce.

In 1995, Dreskin cofounded TicketWeb, a site dedicated to peddling tickets to events. It was a bold move–not only because online shopping was such a new concept–but also considering that behemoth Ticketmaster was already well established (founded in 1976) and staking out its own corner of the web at the same time.

Dreskin persisted, chipping away at customer reluctance to turn their credit card over to an online purveyor. He stuck with it until 2000, when Ticketmaster came knocking. At the time, Dreskin felt that it was the best opportunity to scale the work he and his team had already laid out to help promoters make the leap to digital.