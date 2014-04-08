How A New Technology Is Helping Paralyzed Patients Regain Use Of Their Legs

Before Rob Summers had a spinal cord injury, he was a pitcher for the Oregon State Beavers with a win in the College World Series under his belt. He dreamed of being a major league baseball player. Then, on July 12, 2006, a car veered into his driveway and hit him as he stood outside his house. At 20, he was paralyzed from the neck down. Though he had some feeling below the waist, doctors said he would never walk again.

A decade ago, that may have been the end of the story. But Summers, along with three other young men with spinal cord injuries, have been given a new treatment–an epidural stimulator implanted over the spinal cord–that could change the way we think about paralysis. All of these patients, once completely paralyzed from at least the chest down, can now move their legs. The treatment, described in a study published today in the research journal Brain, is the result of research from scientists at the University of Louisville, UCLA, and the Pavlov Institute of Physiology, with funding from the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation and the National Institutes of Health.





Summers was the first to get the implant, and a study discussing his recovered motor functions post-implant was published in 2011. Now researchers know that his results can be repeated–including on two patients diagnosed as “motor and sensory complete,” meaning they were never expected to gain back any function at all. All four patients have gained back movement of their toes, knees, whole legs, ankles, and trunk to varying degrees when the stimulator–which mimics signals that the brain usually sends to the spinal cord to initiate movement–is turned on. And over time, with training, they’ve been able to gain back more movement with less stimulation, showing that the spinal cord can improve nerve function.

“The concept is that the brain sends a simple straightforward signal, the spinal cord responds, and it has complex signals that execute the details of the movement,” explains Dr. Susan Harkema, a professor at University of Louisville and the director University of Louisville’s Kentucky Spinal Cord Injury Research Center (KSCIRC). “That’s why when we turn the stimulator on, there’s a tiny residual signal that comes from the brain, which must be pretty minimal. It certainly must be very, very small and it can’t be complex because there’s not much remaining. If you can optimize the spinal cord, it can respond even to that faint signal.”

For over 15 years, Harkema has worked to understand the role of the human spinal cord in generating locomotion. Researchers have known for a long time that movements like swimming, walking, galloping, and running are controlled by neurons in the spinal cord, not the brain–at least in other animals. But humans were thought to be different. “When I started my career, I was asking whether the human spinal cord had any of those properties,” she says.

Harkema studied people with complete spinal cord injuries for over a decade, gathering evidence for her hypothesis that it was possible to change the output of the nervous system with the kind of repetitive training associated with walking. This led to a therapy called locomotor training–where patients stand and step with body weight support and a treadmill–that’s just beginning to take hold. Locomotor training only works, however, for people with incomplete spinal cord injuries. Anyone with a complete spinal cord injury (someone who lacks all motor control and feeling below their injury) won’t benefit. But even patients with complete spinal cord injuries can benefit from epidural stimulator implants, according to the new study.

If you can optimize the spinal cord, it can respond even to that faint signal.

Initially, Summers hoped to do rehab with the Reeve Foundation’s NeuroRecovery Network, but he couldn’t get in. “For me, the spinal cord injury affected my core strength. Even after going back to TIRR [The Institute for Rehabilitation & Research in Houston] a second time, I still didn’t qualify. It was at that point I opted to go to the research side,” he says.