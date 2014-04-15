Find Out What’s In Your Food With This Smart Scale That Measures Calories, Fat, And More

What’s the nutritional value of your food? If you buy your food pre-packaged, answering this question is easy: Look on the side of the packet. But a head of broccoli, a cheese sandwich, a meatloaf? Not so easy.

The Situ is designed to help people work out what’s in home-cooked meals. It’s a scale linked to an app via Bluetooth. Look up an ingredient, weigh the item, and you get an immediate read-out on calories, salt, sugar, protein, and fat. You can record every meal, ensure you’re meeting dietary goals, and more or even create powerful combo with some other scales that measure body fat.

Situ is currently on Kickstarter. See the video pitch here:

“It’s a learning tool to reorient people how many calories and nutrients are in their food,” says Michael Grothaus, an ex-Apple staffer who developed Situ with his friend Jose Farinha. “Our eyes naturally underestimate the amount of calories, salt, or sugar in foods. By using Situ a few times, we can teach ourselves to remember the actual content of that food, so we don’t need to keep weighing it time after time.”

Grothaus, who has struggled with weight himself, claims that Situ helped him lose 60 pounds. Aside from dieters, he reckons athletes, parents, and health professionals will also find the Situ useful. See Grothaus demonstrate the device with a sandwich here: