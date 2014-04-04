Nick Kroll Steals The Stanley Cup To Promote NHL Playoffs on NBC

Considering that even among players in the top amateur and college hockey leagues there is still just a 4.7% chance of playing in the National Hockey League, the odds of a terrible adult player breaking in are practically nil.





Comedian Nick Kroll, star of Kroll Show and The League, takes this to heart in a new campaign from NBC and agency The Brooklyn Brothers to promote the upcoming NHL playoffs.





Kroll and his crew kidnap Lord Stanley’s chalice in an effort to get in the game. Things take a few unexpected turns and Kroll’s demands degenerate to include a lock of Jaromir Jagr’s hair, a VHS copy of The Mighty Ducks, and a chance to meet The Hanson Brothers.

It all ends with an important lesson: A Zamboni is not an ideal getaway car.