Now You Can Work Out Like A Lannister (Or A Jedi, Or Thor) With These Pop Culture Exercise Plans

The thing that Game of Thrones, The Avengers, and The Hunger Games have in common is that you watch them all while sitting on your butt, possibly depositing corn chowder down your gullet. Pop culture and fitness don’t often mix, except of course at fancy gyms with movie screens in the cardio area. Rather than prescribe watching movies while working out, though, one fitness expert is injecting movies into the workouts themselves.





Neila Ray recently released a series of workout plans designed to bequeath CGI abs unto movie nerds. Her growing selection of equipment-free workout routines feature names like Dragonborn, Jedi, and Iron Man, with slogans like “A Lannister Always Does His Reps.” Looking at the plans, it’s not immediately clear what these routines have to do with the films they’re evoking. (Perhaps the rotating side planks in the Avengers workout are meant to remind you of soaring through the sky to defeat the tesseract, or whatever the hell happened in that movie.) In any case, it sounds much more fun than Crossfit.

Have a look at more of the workouts in the slides above.

H/t to Incredible Things