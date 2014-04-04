Watch Honey Maid’s Amazing Response To Homophobic Backlash

Honey Maid isn’t the first company to get angry, homophobic responses to an ad that depicted so-called “nontraditional” families. But it certainly distinguished itself with the creative and lovely rejoinder it put together for the bunch of horrible, hateful people who called its “ This Is Wholesome ” ad “disgusting” because it depicted gay and interracial couples.

The ire for the commercial, which debuted on March 10, went beyond the usual trolls on Twitter. Conservative group One Million Moms even started a letter writing campaign, asking the offended to reach out to Nabisco. “Nabisco should be ashamed of themselves for their latest Honey Maid and Teddy Graham cracker commercial where they attempt to normalize sin,” the statement began.





In what surely is the best response ever, instead of putting out a press release reaffirming or backing away from its commitment to its original message, the graham cracker maker literally responded with love, as you can see in the heartwarming video below:

Honey Maid probably isn’t going to win back any of those angry moms. But it definitely won brownie points with a lot of other snack buyers, if the 1,500+ positive comments below the YouTube video are any indication.