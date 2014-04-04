Honey Maid Turns Hate Mail Into a Lovely New Ad

Predicting the public’s response to any piece of work is the work of algorithms and wizards, but there’s one thing anyone can guarantee–someone is going to hate it and tell you why. You could post a video of babies frolicking in a meadow with a gang of kittens and some troll would still waddle out of the woodwork to drop a flaming bag of misspelled ALLCAPS swear-yelling hate on its doorstep.





Honey Maid and Droga5 know this. Recently, the brand debuted its lovely ad for a new campaign dubbed “This Is Wholesome,” depicting the varieties of the modern family and how they’re all tied together by the same foundations of care, commitment, and love. Thanks in part to Cheerios, it had to be braced for a troll-filled backlash of some kind.





Well, the inevitable did happen, but the brand’s response is a perfect little lesson from the Kill ’Em With Kindness School of Confrontation Management.