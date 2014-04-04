Now You Can Use Emoji To Search Yelp

Emoji are great stand-ins when words aren’t cutting it . Which is perfect for a service like Yelp, since sifting through meal options can often lead to paralyzing indecision, leaving you dinner-less and hangry .

Now, in an update to its mobile app, Yelp allows users to search local businesses using those puzzling, beaming little character faces. That means pizza, beers, ramen, and yes, apparently even the happy-faced turd are fair game for search results. Above is what happened when we tried a proximity search near the Fast Company offices in downtown Manhattan using some of the more popular characters. Some the results were, well… a bit surprising. Shout out to the dog walkers at Le Poop.