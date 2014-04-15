A Crowdsourcing Project Calls Out Sexual Harassment In India

Start browsing Safecity , a site documenting harassment of women in India, and you soon appreciate the extent of the problem:

“Somebody grabbed my bum from behind. Couldn’t figure out who he was when I turned around.”

“The guy kept on following me until I reached inside my campus.”

“A group of four boys in a car outside Ramjas College were commenting. It happened in the morning.”

And so on. Saloni Malhotra and Elsa D’Silva, who set up the site in late 2012, have captured about 2,700 reports so far, mapping each one and gradually building up a useful data set.





“What we’re trying to do is bring out these stories into the open, and make something that is invisible visible and official, so that people know it’s a problem and can find effective solutions,” D’Silva says.

The effort echoes other sexual harassment mapping projects in places ranging from Egypt to the United States. The idea that transparency can lead to more awareness and action is catching on globally.