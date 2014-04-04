Nest Halts Sale Of Smoke And Carbon Monoxide Detector Protect

Nest has halted sales of its smoke and carbon monoxide monitor Protect after discovering a flaw that could delay the alarm from going off. It could take three months before the company pushes a software update to remedy the issue.

During routine tests, Nest discovered that a feature designed to silence false alarms by waving one’s hand could be unintentionally activated, thereby delaying the alarm if there were an actual fire.

People can silence Nest Protect by waving their hands three times. The feature could also delay the alarm, according to the company’s tests. Image: Nest

“We identified this problem ourselves and are not aware of any customers who have experienced this, but the fact that it could even potentially happen is extremely important to me and I want to address it immediately,” said CEO Tony Fadell in a letter to consumers. “Please know that the entire Nest team and I are focused on fixing this problem and continuing to improve our current products in every way possible.”

The company, which was recently acquired by Google for $3.2 billion, decided to stop selling the product because the wave feature is on by default, and it is offering refunds to customers. Nest has also disabled the wave feature for existing Protect alarms until a software update is available.