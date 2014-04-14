The Flophouse: The 15 Most Significant Venture-backed Duds

What they share: mismanagement, yes, but also they’re all overfunded ideas trying to cash in on an industry bubble. Plus, starting a car company is not for the faint of heart!

Six-figure electric sports car for the man-who-has-everything crowd.

Venture Capital Raised: $1.03B

Cause of Death: Its $107,000 Karma suffered two recalls and made the notoriously temperamental Jaguar look like a Volvo. Consumer Reports: “We’ve had cars in the past that have been troublesome, but never anything like this.”

Fun Fact: Chinese auto-parts giant Wanxiang won Fisker out of bankruptcy for $149 million. The plan: Put V-8 engines in the sleek car bodies and sell as traditional sports cars.

End oil by selling drivers on an electric car they buy like cellphone service

Venture Capital Raised: $900M

Cause of Death: A geopolitical ideology–mission: protect Israel from its oil-producing neighbors–that spent money like a highly profitable enterprise software company before it even had a product.

Fun Fact: Honestly too many to count. Read the feature.

Broadband cowboy building “triple play” cable-internet-phone before it was cool.

Venture Capital Raised: $889M

Cause of Death: One word: Overbuilding. The company didn’t have deep enough pockets for a capital-intensive business.

Fun Fact: WINfirst’s first (and only) project, in Sacramento, California, was eventually completed by SureWest (now Consolidated Communications), which still serves digital TV, Internet, and voice services over WINfirst’s fiber-optic cable.

Next-generation solar-panel technology for large rooftops.

Venture Capital Raised: $708M

Cause of Death: Chinese government–backed companies undercut prices just as demand for solar in Europe slipped.

Fun Fact: Tubes from the solar panels were used in a large art installation, leading Republicans to mock Solyndra, which also lost $528 million in federal loans, as the most expensive art project ever.

Selling groceries online, and delivering them within a half-hour of when you want them.

Venture Capital Raised: $400M

Cause of Death: Expanded too quickly, spending its VC money–plus $375 million raised in an IPO–on pricey warehouses and delivery trucks before it had a solid base of customers.

Fun Fact: Amazon hired four ex-Webvan execs to help it get its same-day grocery service right.

The only car ever built from scratch to be wheelchair-accessible

Venture Capital Raised: $400M

Cause of Death: A classic cash crunch: VPG had orders but no money to produce the cars to fulfill them.

Fun Fact: As recently as 2012, VPG was building its MV-1 minivan (which could run on either traditional fuel or natural gas) at a faster rate than Tesla.