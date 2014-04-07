5 Ways To Hack Your Weekly Schedule To Get More Done

It’s a good time for figuring out where you’ve been and where you’re going. If you’re trying to get a grip on your time and your life, setting aside time each week to ask these questions is one of the best strategies you can use.

But what if you’re already in the habit of carving out time to plan? Here are five tweaks that I think can make a weekly check-in even more productive.

You can do a weekly check-in whenever. I used to do it on Sunday night. That’s better than Monday. When people plan on Monday, they waste most of Monday, and since no one works that hard on Friday, you end up with a pretty short week.

But when I interviewed David Allen, he mentioned that lots of people do this on Friday, and I realized that was a much better option. Doing a weekly review on Friday means I can enjoy my weekend because I have a plan for tackling Monday. It turns what might be wasted time (Friday afternoon, when everyone starts dragging) into useful time.

The team at productivity app IDoneThis has convinced me that the “done” list is as critical to productivity as figuring out what you still need to do. Some 41% of items on to-do lists never wind up happening, and yet the world keeps moving forward.

Something is happening, and often something good! So look back at what you’ve accomplished over the previous few days. Celebrate your progress. Make a note of things you’ve learned that you can incorporate into the coming week’s plan.