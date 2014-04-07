A Millennial’s Version of “The American Dream”

The next generation of consumers isn’t buying what you’re selling. We’re just not that into cars. And we’re just not that into houses , either. We’re really not into a lot of new stuff in general.

So what’s a 21st century company to do?

For much of the 20th century, B-to-C businesses sold the American Dream piece by piece. Whether it was the house, the appliances in it, or the chemicals to make yours the greenest lawn in your suburban neighborhood, the market was vast for products and services that could show the world that you’ve “made it.”

Now the stuff people buy doesn’t matter nearly as much as their ability to produce it, design it, write it, or create it. It’s a whole different kind of “making it.”

Millennial values are turning the consumer market into a creator market. They want to create choice where there was none before, create legacy where there were only retirement parties, and create connection where before there were roadblocks to relationships.

The products and services making this easier will be the killer apps of the future. The businesses that create them will have the easiest time attracting top talent and keeping them on board.

In a recent interview, Greg Goldner, millennial expert and freelance TV host and producer, told me, “We want to work from home when we can, creatively collaborate with others, and have random Fridays off.”