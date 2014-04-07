5 Ways To Save Your Middle Managers From Burnout

If you want a recipe for disaster, just follow in the footsteps of many businesses today: As organizations are getting flatter and pushing responsibility down the ladder onto middle managers, those middle managers are not receiving the leadership development training they need to handle these responsibilities.

A recent Harvard Business Publishing study found that less than 30% of organizations felt their development programs had evolved to match the changing needs of middle managers. More than two-thirds of companies reported feeling the need to entirely revamp their middle manager development programs.

More responsibilities coupled with insufficient development leads to burnout risk for middle managers, which causes turnover. The 2014 Deloitte Global Human Capital Trends report shows that 79% of business and HR leaders worldwide believe they have a significant retention and engagement problem.

Excessive turnover among middle managers can hollow out leadership pipelines and undermine succession planning. In fact, this is already happening. The Deloitte survey found that 86% of global business and HR leaders believe they do not have an adequate leadership pipeline.

So how can your company retain middle managers by giving them the training and development they need to cope with the heavy responsibilities on their plate?

If middle managers are being asked to take more responsibility earlier in their careers, you can increase their ability to cope and reduce their risk of burnout by making sure they have the training and development they need to handle all the challenges coming their way.

Until now, many companies have used a ‘barbell’ style approach–investing heavily in training senior executives on the high end and giving basic training to new managers, but giving short shrift to the middle ranks. Now is the time to drop the barbell. Start giving middle managers ranks the attention they deserve.