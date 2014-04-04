The Top 5 Leadership Stories, March 31-April 4

Infographics, pranks, and hiring practices: Here are the stories you loved in Leadership , for the week of March 31 – April 4.





When 87% of customers buy a product based on color, this infographic is vital information. Green is obviously “lucky” and red is passionate, but which colors are low-arousal? What if you want to energize? We’ve got the guide to color in branding.





Charisma is nice, but data is what drives Uber–and they needed people who not only nailed the interview, but helped the company go places. Their head of global operations says to discount potential employees’ previous experience, and focus on how they’ll answer the problems your company has.





Another great infographic this week! We broke down the steps to creating a stellar LinkedIn profile. Add media to your experiences and show off your awards or volunteerism.





From the meaningless to the totally nonsensical, you’ll do well to cut these worn-out words from your resume (and your life). Give it 110%, by all means–but don’t say that out loud.





For April Fools’ Day, or any day your office needs some levity, check out this list of work-friendly jokes. No staplers were harmed in the writing of this article.