LGBT Programmers Speak Out On Mozilla’s Anti-Gay-Marriage CEO

Almost as soon as popular web browser organization Mozilla (the company behind Firefox) named Brendan Eich its new CEO this week, Mozilla employees publicly and unequivocally asked him to step down because of his donations to the campaign to end gay marriage in California. Today, he did .

The letter that appeared on OKCupid. Click to enlarge

A petition demanding Eich resign quickly gained nearly 75,000 signatures and OKCupid welcomed users of Firefox to its site by asking them to boycott the browser and switch to a competitor. (Both the petition and OKCupid’s letter have been taken down in the last 24 hours.)

After the initial outpouring of criticism from the developer community, a lot more attention has been paid to Eich’s words and vague apologies than what LGBT programmers themselves have to say. And now the defenses of Eich have started to appear. In focusing on what Eich is saying, the media have portrayed Eich’s Prop 8 donation as an isolated mistake, rather than part of a pattern of political donations. In fact, as far back as the ’90s, Eich has made donations to Pat Buchanan and Ron Paul, among other right-wing politicians.

Tim Chevalier is a queer man who from 2011 until late 2013 worked for Mozilla on developing its Rust programming language. Speaking to Co.Exist, he says:

“I think Mozilla’s decision reflects shortsightedness and the reaction to the public reaction shows inability to handle criticism effectively.

“Mozilla positions itself as an organization that is more than just another for-profit tech company. You can’t put up billboards that say ‘Doing good is part of your code’ and then expect people to look the other way when you appoint a leader who has gone on record as opposing fundamental rights for a portion of the population.

“Ultimately, [Eich’s donation to Prop 8] didn’t have an effect on marriage. What his money did pay for was advertising to encourage people to fear and hate people like me.”