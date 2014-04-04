World-Famous Museums Turned Into Neon Line Drawings

Sometimes, all you need to create some magic is some magic markers. In a new series called Gran Fachada (“Grand Facade” in English), Madrid-based artist Marlon de Azambuja works this marker magic on color photographs of famous museums around the world, from the Whitney to the Pompidou and the Tate Modern. Using a marker to black out sections of these images, he reveals fluorescent color-negative line drawings, which would probably look amazing as velvet black-light posters. Thin outlines of color from the photograph expose where the contours of an architectural rendering would be, the intricacy of which approaches that of the buildings’ original blueprints.

This isn’t the first time de Azambuja has put a playful twist on images of well-known buildings. In another recent project, he built birdcages mimicking the structures of hallowed museums, so your parakeet can live inside a little metal Tate Modern or Guggenheim.

See how many of these landmarks you recognize when they’re turned into neon illustrations, and marvel at the magic of markers.

[h/t The Creators Project]

*Correction: an earlier version of this article referred to de Azambuja as an architect and designer. He is an artist.