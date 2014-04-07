How To Make Working From Home More Productive

As a freelance writer, I spend the majority of my working time in my home office. While zero commuting hours, the ability to work in my pajamas, and flexibility over my schedule sound like a dream; working from home also has its challenges.

Topping the list are distractions of home life and limited social interactions. With a third of full-time workers blending their home and work life, I conducted my own informal survey of home office workers to find out what they do to make working from home successful. Here are some of their best tips:

Virginia Ginsburg, owner of the Santa Monica, California, business consulting and coaching company Swell Strategies has worked from her home office for 10 years and says creating separation between work and personal space is key to being productive at home.

“By dedicating a space to my work, I create clear boundaries between work and home life. When I am in my office, I do not think about home. When I am in my home, I do not think about my office,” she says. Ginsburg avoids contaminating home space with her work, preferring to contain all business documents behind her office door. She even uses a landline for her office rather than a cell phone to avoid work from flowing into her personal space.

Lack of human interaction can cause home office workers to feel isolated from others, especially if the entire company works from their homes. To ensure her employees feel connected to the organization, Sara Sutton Fell, CEO and founder of FlexJobs, a job site for telecommuting positions, created a Yammer message board, a virtual water cooler where staff can catch up with each other.

Each team has their own online group and can post on each other’s walls. In addition to work-related topics, they also have groups for healthy living, hobbies and photo sharing to encourage a collaborative work environment. “Staffers post pictures of their most recent vacation or their kids dressed up for Halloween. We wish each other a happy birthday and celebrate anniversaries on Yammer,” says Fell, who fights isolation by escaping to a local coffee shop to work or scheduling a business lunch.

Feeling disconnected from industry happenings is commonplace among home office workers who miss the buzz of the office environment. Tim Trampedach, owner of Level X Motorsports, says he frequently reaches out to others for coffee chats to exchange ideas and ignite the spark. “The best folks will ask really inquisitive questions about their business.