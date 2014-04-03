Watch It: This Charming Stop-Motion Short Was Made With Office Supplies

Lots of professional filmmakers use a cork board as a place to pin their ideas. In a new stop-motion short, though, a cork board becomes the setting for a filmmaker’s ideas involving pins.





The short film A Girl Named Elastika uses rubber bands and push pins to send its thrill-seeking heroine into a number of fantastical situations. Over the course of a few minutes, Elastika, who is not to be confused with 1990s alternative rock band Elastica, traverses a wide range of unlikely destinations, from Las Vegas casinos, to the Eiffel Tower, to outer space. It’s a delight to see what the plucky protagonist’s surroundings, all made from the same material, will morph into next.

Created by Montreal-based filmmaker Guillaume Blanchet, the short film is bursting with imaginative touches. When our hero suddenly transforms into a car and peels out, for instance, a crop of black pushpins springs up from the board in lieu of actual skid marks. Both fire and fireworks are both represented with strange accuracy, and lightning strikes down in angular yellow rubber band-bolts. It all happens so fast, it might make your head spin–which is a dangerous thing if your neck isn’t made of rubber bands.





Just make sure you stick around for the outtakes.

H/t to Neatorama