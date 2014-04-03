See “Expendables 3” Stars Just Goofin’ In These Posters, Despite Movie’s Enormous Body Count

The Expendables movies are so far over the top that the old top has now become the bottom. Sylvester Stallone’s testosterone-heavy series boasts an impossibly deep bench of bona fide action film royalty and enough enormous fire balls to satisfy even the most discerning backseat pyrotechnicians. Above all, though, these movies have distinguished themselves with a keen awareness of exactly what they are, and zero pretensions (or fucks given). It’s only fitting then that a poster campaign for The Expendables 3 would share the same zen cinematic philosophy.





The posters for the film, which is due this summer, show off its stars in costume, but not quite in character. Instead, they appear to be relaxing on set and laughing it up, often with deadly weapons in hand. “Look who we got to be in this crazy thing!” the posters seem to suggest. Coming along for the ride with usual crumbums like Jason Statham and Dolph Lundgren are left-field casting coups Harrison Ford, Kelsey Grammer, and, uh, Mel Gibson, and they all look like they’re having a blast. It’s a fitting way to show off an acting assemblage whose unlikely presence itself more or less constitutes the movie’s plot.

H/t to AdWeek