Infographic: 6 Rules For Managing Your Business’s Facebook Page

If you’re part of the 93% of marketers who use social media for business, then you already understand how much weight it carries for your company, and you likely place a lot of value in your company Facebook page.

To stand out you have to switch things up. Take Burger King Norway, for example. The fast food chain recently made headlines when it drastically altered its Facebook fan management tactics.

As part of its recent ploy, Burger King’s Norway division offered all of the followers of its previous page a free Big Mac to not join the brand’s new page. The goal: to weed out the “fans” who were just there for the freebies and boost their low engagement.

Burger King Norway lost 30,000 Facebook followers in the process. But the burger chain doesn’t see this as defeat. It touts its just more than 8,000 fans who chose not to “sellout” as “true and dedicated” to the BK brand. According to Burger King Scandinavia marketing director Sven Hars, these fans interact with the Burger King Norway page in a more positive way, and the engagement level is now five times higher.

Whether you believe this stunt was mission accomplished or not, the Norwegian division of Burger King understands the value of real engagement on their company Facebook page. And while we’re not suggesting you ditch all your Facebook fans, you could learn a thing or two from this about Facebook engagement.

If you’re looking for some ways to boost your Facebook page engagement, take a few cues from this infographic compiled by Colleen Corkery from the email marketing company Vertical Response: