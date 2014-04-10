Infographic: 6 Rules For Managing Your Business’s Facebook Page

Social media’s presence in our online lives is unavoidable.
If you’re part of the 93% of marketers who use social media for business, then you already understand how much weight it carries for your company, and you likely place a lot of value in your company Facebook page.
To stand out you have to switch things up. Take Burger King Norway, for example. The fast food chain recently made headlines when it drastically altered its Facebook fan management tactics.
As part of its recent ploy, Burger King’s Norway division offered all of the followers of its previous page a free Big Mac to not join the brand’s new page. The goal: to weed out the “fans” who were just there for the freebies and boost their low engagement.
Burger King Norway lost 30,000 Facebook followers in the process. But the burger chain doesn’t see this as defeat. It touts its just more than 8,000 fans who chose not to “sellout” as “true and dedicated” to the BK brand. According to Burger King Scandinavia marketing director Sven Hars, these fans interact with the Burger King Norway page in a more positive way, and the engagement level is now five times higher.
Whether you believe this stunt was mission accomplished or not, the Norwegian division of Burger King understands the value of real engagement on their company Facebook page. And while we’re not suggesting you ditch all your Facebook fans, you could learn a thing or two from this about Facebook engagement.
If you’re looking for some ways to boost your Facebook page engagement, take a few cues from this infographic compiled by Colleen Corkery from the email marketing company Vertical Response:
Don’t oversell yourself
No one wants to be incessantly sold to. Provide your fans with compelling content like articles that relate to your industry. People are less likely to engage with a sales pitch, and when your engagement goes down, so does your newsfeed presence.
Respond to comments
The beauty–and curse–of Facebook is that your fans can freely speak their minds. If you do get negative feedback–and you almost certainly will–don’t bury your head in the sand. Respond quickly and honestly, and you may be able to turn that frown upside down.
Keep it short and sweet
Max out your Facebook posts with 80 characters, but try to aim for the magic number: 40. According to Jeff Bullas’s study of retail brands on Facebook, 40-character posts received 86% higher engagement than others.
Recruit true fans
When it comes to your Facebook fans, quality trumps quantity. “Fan farms” that get paid to generate fans for the lowest dollar amount will give you exactly what you paid for and nothing more.
Ask Questions
Questions generate a lot more comments, especially when they contain the words “should,” “would,” “which,” and “who.” Questions with words like “why” and “how” garner less, likely because they make users think more to articulate their answers.
Don’t annoy your fans
Most of the time, fans respond positively to posts. But 2% of the time, a fan will respond with negative feedback ranging from hiding your post to unliking your page. In these instances, your fans are most likely to block all your page content. This means that you may have a lot of fans out there that never actually see your page content.