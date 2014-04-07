How Do You Create A New Economy Based On Purpose And Meaningful Relationships?

Aaron Hurst, founder of the Taproot Foundation , a pro bono services nonprofit, and Imperative , a company aiming to jumpstart what Hurst calls “the Purpose Economy,” gets much of his inspiration from family. Born in Aspen, Colorado, Hurst is the grandson of Joseph Slater, who turned the Aspen Institute from a seminar into global platform. His uncle, Marc Porat, came up with the term “Information Economy” 35 years ago, predicting the rise of today’s Silicon Valley long before it was apparent to most people.

From Slater, Hurst took inspiration for Taproot (“It’s the Aspen Institute model of bringing people together across sectors, but instead of talking, lets do something,” he says). And from Porat, Hurst took the idea of predicting the rise of a new economy–the aforementioned Purpose Economy–and even writing a book on the topic. “He showed how the economy went from agrarian to industrial to information, but that won’t be the last economy,” he says.





Hurst started his career working in the nonprofit sector in Chicago. He loved the work, but saw that local nonprofits were constantly hitting a wall–there were money issues, sure, but they also had a tough time getting talent. “Now, to run an organization, you need so much technical talent,” he observes. After stints working at two-venture funded startups in the Bay Area during the first dot com bubble, Hurst wondered: how could nonprofits ensure that they have the same access to marketing, human resources, and technology as startups?

In 2001, he started Taproot, with the idea of applying a manufacturing model to pro bono work. At the time, many nonprofits weren’t interested in pro bono, he says. “They basically said, ‘Don’t waste my time. I know how pro bono goes. It doesn’t get done.'”

Instead of offering general services (essentially saying, “Here’s a volunteer, do with them what you will”), Hurst wanted to offer nonprofits a set catalogue of services from volunteers with a standardized process. “It was a systematic approach. Here are the five services we offer: a team of five, five hours a week for five months. Five became my lucky number,” he says. Taproot spent $100,00 building out manuals for each type of project–agendas for meetings, examples of deliverables, and so on. By 2007, Taproot scaled up to seven cities, and became the largest nonprofit consulting firm in the world.

But Hurst still wasn’t satisfied. Taproot was only reaching a fraction of the market, so he switched strategies. “We built a market for pro bono, instead of just being a pro bono provider,” he says. In 2008, Hurst and a handful of other activists launched A Billion + Change, a campaign for companies to pledge pro bono work. By June 2013, over 500 companies had pledged nearly $2 billion in pro bono services. And today, Taproot is a full-fledged pro bono marketplace, offering an array of services, including a searchable network of projects and pro bono providers.

Hurst and his wife Kara, the CEO of the Sustainability Consortium, even wrote a pro bono-themed children’s book, called Mommy and Daddy Do It Pro Bono.