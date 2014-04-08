Infographic: How Much A Bad Hire Will Actually Cost You

That’s why he ditched his company’s old corporate structure; it’s why he offers new hires $2,000 to leave the company; and it’s why he practices the policy of hiring slowly and firing quickly.

So where did this obsession with fostering this culture come from?

According to Hsieh, his past bad hires have cost his company “well over $100 million.”

That’s not surprising, considering the results of a recent CareerBuilder survey.

Out of more than 6,000 hiring professionals worldwide, more than half said they have felt the effects of hiring someone who turned out to be a poor fit for the job or who did not perform it well.

Twenty-seven percent of the U.S. employers surveyed said that just one of these bad hires cost their company more than $50,000.