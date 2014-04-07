4 Ways To Avoid Getting Blindsided By An Unhappy Employee

You’ve started building your product and have raised a seed round of funding. You feel great about your progress and are ready to take on the world. You start hiring and add three employees to your team. Now your business is really growing and the future looks bright!

And then, bam!–your lead engineer decides he’s not happy. He used to be responsible for coding and product design, and he loved this role. But since you hired a dedicated user experience person, your lead engineer doesn’t lead product anymore. Instead of designing and building product, now he’s just building. And he doesn’t tell you he’s unhappy until it’s too late–he’s already accepted a job at another startup.

Now you’ve just lost a key employee, which you never saw coming–and it’s your fault.

If you think this could never happen to you, you’re wrong. As CEO, you are responsible not only for keeping your customers happy, but also for keeping your employees happy. To hold onto your employees and make sure they’re satisfied with their jobs, you need to change the way you seek feedback from them.

Below are four critical lessons I learned as CEO of Magoosh to avoid employee dissatisfaction:

Many employees, despite their best intentions, don’t feel comfortable telling a founder or CEO that they aren’t happy at work. When you ask leading questions like “You’re happy, right?,” your employees will be unlikely to say anything other than “yes.” You’ll feel great–until you’re blindsided with their resignation letter. Instead, ask open-ended questions, such as “What about your work keeps you up at night?” or “What part of your job do you enjoy the least?” These questions will help you get honest answers, and even if you can’t address the issue immediately, you’ll have a better sense of the state of your team’s morale.

I meet with all my direct reports every week for 30 minutes. In these meetings, I provide feedback for my employees, but I also ask them for feedback. I have a regular opportunity to ask open-ended questions to my team and get a sense of how they feel about their job. The one-on-ones serve as a forcing function for me and the employee–we have to meet; there’s no way out (it’s on the calendar). And even if three out of every four meetings consist mostly of small talk, it’s still worth it to meet weekly for that one eye-opening meeting.