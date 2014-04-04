10 Policies To Build A Mindful Company

At Wanderlust’s core is its mission to create community around mindful living. Our yoga festivals offer a wide variety of mindful experiences for attendees, from yoga classes to meditation sessions, from nature activities to farm-to-table dining.

So it makes sense that internally Wanderlust is committed to building a conscious company and culture that reflects and aligns with our mission and the experience we create for our guest. However, things like creating corporate retreats and providing the best 401k packages can be quite challenging while you’re experiencing rapid growth and in mid-transition out of the bootstrap stage. All of us at Wanderlust are working long hours to meet the demands of growth.

My cofounder and best friend Sean and I spent the Christmas holiday writing our employee handbook with a focus on developing a mindful corporate policy. While we tackled a lot of the basic employee benefits (health, dental, 401k, family medical leave, PTO), we also developed the following concepts with the intention of creating a corporate policy that reflected our brand and with the hope of building an engaged and passionate team who feels like their work has a greater purpose.

Here are 10 policies we instituted to align our outside end product with the inside process of the company:

This idea is all about creating upward mobility within the company. Team members will work harder if they know they will be rewarded with advancement. Traditionally, employees try to make themselves indispensable. Successorship relies on completely the opposite. We encourage employees to create systems that make themselves dispensable in the sense that they can easily onboard someone new within two weeks to fill their shoes. This allows management to promote junior employees without the anxiety that they are the “only one who can do their job.” Successorship is a promise to the team that we will always look inward first to fill roles and hire from the bottom. This creates loyalty and has led to very little turnover.

This idea inextricably links core mission to bottom line. Our team is highly invested in our core mission of creating community around mindful living. For Wanderlust, the more mindful community we can create the more profitable we are, and, in turn, the more profitable we are the bigger the community we can build.

We regularly, and sometimes randomly, ask team members to recite the core mission. It is part of every employee review. Fluency with the core mission creates a sense that everyone is working together in service of an over-arching purpose. We want to collectively internalize our focus.