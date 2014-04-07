How Curalate Turned A Dud Into A Dynamo

Apu Gupta was watching Airbnb flourish, becoming more convinced that the “sharing economy”–renting out or collecting a fee for someone else to use your stuff or space–offered rich opportunities in a number of sectors.

In May 2011, he and a partner decided to dive in. The idea was Storably, a website that allowed people to rent out their excess storage or parking inventory.

The environment was ripe. In July of that year, Airbnb landed more than $100 million in funding and had a billion-dollar valuation. Against that backdrop, Gupta and his team were able to raise $750,000 in seed funding in August. They built the Storably website and launched in September, getting got impressive local attention, even securing TV news coverage on all of their local stations.

And it bombed.

“It was just like crickets chirping. At our peak I think we had 2,918 visitors to the site, which, in the land of consumer anything is like having a retail store open your doors and one person visits your store,” Gupta remembers.

They redoubled their efforts, expanding to another city to see if things would work better in New York. They even went door to door and handing out flyers, but the idea just didn’t stick. But they were also burning through money.

We have to shut this down now because every day we stay in business there is just another dollar lost.

Gupta knew it was time to ‘fess up to investors that things weren’t going well. He explained to them what was going on, and asked what kind of traffic and transaction levels they’d have to reach before the investors would back Storably in a Series A round of funding. They would need to grow tenfold. At the rate they were spending money, compared to how fast they were growing, it just wasn’t going to happen.