How To Move The Women In Technology Conversation To The Mainstream

While most companies recognize that gender diversity is needed to build a stronger workforce and more innovative organizations, they mostly do not include it as a core business priority.

Tech companies and executives generally believe that gender diversity is good for business, and that teams that bring together people with different backgrounds, skills, and perspectives, are better at solving problems.

There is a growing body of research that supports this. In his book The Difference, University of Michigan Economics Professor Scott Page showed that diversity of thought trumps individual ability for problems at the cutting-edge. Pepperdine University Professor Roy Adler demonstrated, through 18 different measures, greater profitability in Fortune 500 companies with a strong record of promoting women to the executive suite. And sociologist Cedric Herring studied 251 companies and found that gender diversity is associated with greater relative revenues and profits.

So why isn’t gender diversity more often considered a core strategy for organizational success?

Change must come from both individuals and institutions. While many initiatives have focused on providing women the skills to more successfully navigate organizational environments, organizations must also hold themselves accountable to prioritize the support and development of a more diverse workforce.

What if gender diversity was mainstreamed in the same way as other top business concerns? In particular, what if diversity was placed with other things that really matter: in the core business strategy.

Executives know that what gets measured gets done; yet, this is not a commonplace approach to promoting gender diversity and women in leadership in technology organizations.