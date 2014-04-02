Inside The Redesign: Why Spotify Went Black

For devoted Spotify users, what the service offered in music selection, it lacked in the design department. The desktop client, especially, feels clunky, difficult, and overly complicated. There’s way more clicking around than there has to be. But for the first time since its initial launch in 2006, Spotify has done a major design overhaul of its desktop and mobile clients, which will roll out to users starting today. It’s a welcome change.

The most noticeable difference is how dark the service looks. Instead of varying shades of gray and white, the entire background is shades of black. The company is therefore appropriately billing the biggest redesign it’s ever put out as “painting it black.”





To get to this final aesthetic version, Spotify tested several distinct-looking creations among users, Michelle Kadir, director of product development at Spotify, explained to Fast Company. “We surveyed our users and asked them if they had a preference of any of these designs,” she said. “We didn’t know what to expect.” Overwhelmingly, the test-users preferred the darker look.

“We believe that when you have music or art that’s very colorful and very artistic, and you have beautiful cover art for music, that it really shows more clearly visible in a product like this, when it’s about entertainment,” added Kadir. “Everything else settles in and isn’t as much in the way when you have a white background,” she added.

Kadir likened it to a movie theater experience. When the lights dim, the movie, not the theater, becomes the experience. Spotify believes listeners should feel like that when they listen to the service’s music. A darker color scheme accentuates the cover art, photographs of artists, and the most important navigation buttons, like play.





Of course, there were other elements that users preferred, like simplicity, for example. “You will see [fewer] types of buttons,” Kadir said. “If you look at the design now, it’s more slick. We’ve scaled down on some of the design that was in the way.”

One notable example of this type of change is the “favorite” star, which Spotify has nixed. In the old layout, users would click the star to automatically save a song to the favorites playlist. The star has been replaced with a plus, so it’s more like adding a song to playlist than saving it as a favorite. “It’s more subtle,” Kadir explained, “a bit more modern in terms of design.” It also matches the new monochromatic look. Goodbye, yellow.