3 Best Practices For Effective Business Networking

In my 10+ years in Silicon Valley, I’ve given dozens of talks on networking and leadership to Stanford University graduate students and to business executives at the Watermark Leadership Conference and LeeHechtHarrison Executive Workshops, just to name a few. Most of the questions I typically get fall in two categories: “I need to network more, but I hate doing it. How do I make it work for me?” and “I love networking but it takes too much time, how do I prioritize?”

Networking is an art, not a science, and it’s hard to measure–or even define–its effectiveness. So we often have a love-hate relationship with it. Thankfully, there are ways to network effectively. Here are best practices for three common situations: at an event, online, and with mentors.

Sharing our point of view about current trends in our industry at an event could get us this new client, or that next job, or nothing but glory. But when given the opportunity, most of us will welcome the exposure and give it our best shot. The effectiveness of offline networking is hard to measure, so how do we know when we’ve succeeded? Never leave without a second date.

When going to an event, it can be intimidating to enter a room full of professionals we don’t know. The most effective way to get a second date is to sample the crowd quickly until we find someone datable. To get started, we use simple ice breakers such as asking someone why they chose to come to the event or what they hope to get out of it. If the person isn’t a fit, we proceed to move on politely and repeat until we find someone we’re interested in. We may or may not have the chance to spend as much time with that person as we’d like, and that’s whom we ask on a second date.

One hour a week: This is the smallest amount of time any of us needs to spend consuming social networks: scanning business news almost every morning, attending an industry conference about once a year, and responding to an invitation to connect about once a month. Remember to look people up on social networks before meeting them (LinkedIn + Twitter + their company website at a minimum) and to send a brief follow up note afterward.

Four hours a week: In this amount of time, we can contribute actively to our business community with social networking activities like sharing relevant business articles every day, organizing a monthly networking event or arranging for a speaker to come to our workplace, and initiating a weekly 1:1 networking lunch.