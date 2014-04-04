5 Myths About Working With Big Brands

From my days at the management consulting firm Accenture, where I typically worked with the same client on the same project for months, to my current role at the mobile platform Blippar, where I work with many different brands, I’ve been fortunate enough to observe the ins and outs of both the corporate and startup worlds.

While it’s obvious to outsiders that the processes at large corporations are much different than the typical culture at startups, I’ve found that you can’t assume the standard practices and protocols will always apply. In fact, you might be surprised to learn that not everything you’ve believed about corporations is true. Here are five myths that startups should be aware of–and work to overcome–when collaborating with the big guys.

Reality: There’s some truth to this, as there are corporations that embrace PowerPoint gurus who spend weeks creating detailed iterations of a deck that tells the value proposition story from beginning to end. I know this from experience, as I once clocked in 63 versions of a 76-slide deck when helping one corporate strategy team years ago.

However, PowerPoints can only get you so far, and the value of slick graphics and process flow diagrams is deteriorating. Amazon is one company that realized this early on, and I recall a ban on PowerPoints for any presentation during my internship there; a Word document (no longer than five pages) was required instead.

Change is a good thing, and I’ve often found that corporations react positively to a presentation that’s different from the norm. I’ve been known to bring in a Wheaties box and simply demo our app right off the package to show our clients how we can help them. By taking the road less traveled, you’ll create something memorable that stands out from the rest.

Reality: First, while you do need to invest in certain internal teams and stakeholders, it’s very common for large corporations to reorganize and shift personnel around–so your main brand contact one day may suddenly move to another division or firm tomorrow.

More importantly, you need to invest your time with the brand’s advertising agencies end-to-end. In my experience, agencies (and this includes media-buy, execution, and digital, among other types) have always been vital to the successful execution of our campaigns, and the result would not have been the same without them. These external players also often have significant influence and can impact the brand’s decisions and budgets, so it’s important for startups to embrace them and work well with them at all times.