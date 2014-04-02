Coke Takes Fans From Far Corners Of The World To Rio For The World Cup

This June the eyes of the sports world will be on Brazil and its hosting of the 2014 World Cup. And just like any major event, official advertisers are out in full force to promote the tournament and make an impact on their bottom line.





Coke and agency Wieden + Kennedy Sao Paulo take a people-forward route to illustrate the connecting power of sport (and soda) by bringing together fans from all over the world to Rio to watch their favorite sport. The spot shows a group of young people from the Brazilian Amazon, Ramallah, Palestine, Eastern Europe, and Otsuchi, Japan being given the trip of a lifetime. Of course, considering the tournament doesn’t start until June 12th, they’re a bit early–but still. Nice gesture!





The campaign also includes a collection of short profiles of these fans and more that gives a better and broader look at the positive reach of the beautiful game.