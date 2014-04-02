Amazon Unveils $99 FireTV Streaming Media Player, Gaming Platform

Today at Milk Studios in New York City, in a space designed to look and feel like movie night in the family living room–couches, bowls of candy, the smell of popcorn–Amazon unveiled FireTV, a $99 streaming media set-top box available for purchase today which will allow the company to compete against Roku, Apple TV, Microsoft’s Xbox, and Google’s Chromecast.

Amazon FireTV Image courtesy of Amazon

Amazon VP Peter Larsen boasted that the device, which he claims is thinner than a dime, is up to three times faster than its rivals, and contended that the simplicity, speed, and open environment of the system would help set it apart. Here’s how:

FireTV is similar to Roku’s set-top box–both connect to your television and allow you to stream media from a slew of apps–though with 2 GB of RAM, Larsen says FireTV’s performance is far more fluid. A Bluetooth-connected remote control, with an iPod-like scroll wheel, will enable users to navigate through content and apps that include YouTube, Netflix, and Hulu Plus. (HBO GO is a notable absence, but Larsen says more apps are coming soon.) Users can also navigate through the service using voice controls: Speak “Tom Cruise” into the remote, and the FireTV might conjure up movies such as Top Gun.

Voice Search on FireTV Image courtesy of Amazon

Larsen began the event by putting down competing streaming media players. He pointed out how frustrating it is to search for content on Roku: users have to type letter-by-letter on their remote controls. He read aloud lousy customer reviews of Google’s Chromecast, hammering the service for poor performance and connectivity.

Larson also lashed out at Apple’s closed ecosystem, which is designed mainly to deliver Apple content. “I have an Apple TV, and unsurprisingly, I’m also an Amazon Prime member, [but] it drives me bananas that I can’t watch my Prime Instant video on my Apple TV,” he said. Amazon’s media services are already available through a number of TV-connected devices, including Roku, Microsoft’s Xbox, and many of Samsung’s Internet-connected televisions. However, as Larsen said, Amazon’s Instant Video app isn’t yet available natively on Apple TV, though users can stream the service via AirPlay. Amazon’s app has also not come to Google’s Chromecast.

Despite these challenges, Larson continued, “we are selling millions of these streaming media devices on Amazon.com,” a sign of the market potential for Amazon’s new device.