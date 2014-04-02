WhatsApp Boasts Record-High Numbers, Promptly Goes Down

What’s up with WhatsApp? The cross-platform messaging service appears to be experience its second major outage since its expensive $19 billion purchase by Facebook . Users report the service simply isn’t working for them, or that their messages are going through, albeit extremely slowly. Some have reported coming across a message reading , “Sorry, our service is experiencing a problem right now. We are working on it and hope to restore the functionality shortly. Sorry for the inconvenience.”

Not a good look for a platform that 450 million people rely on globally. Now, this is purely speculation, but the service could just be bogged down by the crushing weight of its own success. Late Monday evening, WhatsApp announced on Twitter that 64 billion messages were sent and received in a 24-hour period, setting a new daily record.

At least there’s always Facebook Messenger?