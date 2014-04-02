The Ultimate “Game Of Thrones” Viewer’s Guide Explains All The People And Places You Can’t Keep Straight

Sometimes I get the feeling I’d have an easier time winning a swordfight against a dragon than keeping all the Game of Thrones names, faces, and dirty deeds straight. It seems like the best way to watch the show is just accepting that not all of what happens will make sense right away, and ride it out until everything is illuminated (kinda). HBO apparently will be unsatisfied, however, until fans of all stripes are on the same page, and the network just made it way easier to get there.

The new extensive, interactive Viewers Guide recently launched in anticipation of the fourth season premiere of Game of Thrones. Everything you’ve forgotten since last spring’s unforgettable Red Wedding is now at your fingertips, in a format far more accessible than a Kindle with all of George R.R. Martin’s books or an iPad with HBO Go. The guide allows users to explore maps of the various realms, skim through character bios, recap specific episodes, and all with spoiler-free options. There are also video clips from each episode, as well as interviews with the cast, crew, and the masterfully bearded author himself.

Features an Interactive Map

With this new guide, HBO has made it easier than ever to catch up on this very complicated show. If it seems too difficult to keep characters straight; that’s now officially your fault. As Stannis Baratheon might say, “Let no man claim ignorance as an excuse.”