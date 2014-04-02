See Zero-Gravity Juice-Making Courtesy Oscar-Winning VFX Shop Framestore

It was good enough for George Clooney and Sandra Bullock, so why not a squirt bottle of squash? To help launch its new portable juice concentrate Robinsons and agency Iris Worldwide decided to enlist VFX shop Framestore to prove just how portable the product really was.





For this spot the Oscar-winning crew behind Alfonso Cuarón’s 2013 space odyssey went 35,000 feet in the air to then drop 24,000 feet to create zero-gravity. The team had three minutes of weightlessness to film a water balloon being burst with a pin and mix Robinsons Squash’d with the airborne water droplets.





You could argue it’s a lot of effort to make a few floating juice blobs, but really, it’s no weirder than calling juice concentrate squash.