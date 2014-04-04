Delightfully Simple Animation Shows Kids Why Design Matters

How do you get young people thinking about design? Such a task requires first explaining what design is, exactly, which can be tricky even for adults to grasp. The meaning of design is made delightfully simple in “Shape,” a wordless six-minute animation designed and directed by Johnny Kelly for Pivot Dublin, a Dublin City Council initiative that applies design thinking to city planning.
The film, set to be shown in Irish classrooms as part of the MakeShapeChange campaign, is meant to raise questions: How are things made? Who makes them? “Shape” highlights how design affects our everyday lives–using nothing but stick figures.