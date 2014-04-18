Adorable Photos Of Kids Around The World Posing With Their Favorite Toys

A few years ago, the photographer Gabriele Galimberti set off on a 58-country trip. Using Couchsurfing.org , he stayed in a different place each week, and recorded the results in D La Repubblica, an Italian magazine.

The people he stayed with introduced him to their grandmothers, who proudly showed off their favorite dishes (as we featured here). And they also let Galimberti play with their kids. He photographed them too.





Galimberti is now publishing a book called Toy Stories, with pictures of 52 children and their favorite playthings. There’s Maudy, from Zambia, who likes sunglasses. Allenah, from the Philippines, who has a collection of furry animals. And Mikkel, from Norway, who’s really, really into pirates. And many more.

Galimberti had the idea for series before leaving Italy. He was staying in Tuscany, when he spotted his friend’s daughter, Alessia, feeding some cows with her toys. “I asked her to put all the toys on the ground and to pose for me there, together with the cows,” he says. “I really liked the result, so a few months later, when I started for my trip, I decided to take the same kind of photo in every country I visited.”

There are some pictures in the slide show above, and more here. Galimberti doesn’t think they signify anything very much in particular, just the beauty of children. In fact, what comes through is the universality of the images, despite the variety of kids featured.

“The stereotypes were confirmed,” he says. “Boys love cars, girls love dolls!”